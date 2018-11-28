Pentagon identifies 3 US special operations service members killed in Afghanistan

Three other U.S. troops and an American contractor were also wounded.
0:23 | 11/28/18

Pentagon identifies 3 US special operations service members killed in Afghanistan
And overseas this evening the Pentagon now identifying three special operations troops killed in Afghanistan who we reported on this week here. Army captain and husband Andrew Ross army Sargent first class Eric in in the married father of three was on its seventh deployment. An air force staff Sargent gill and Elkins deployed in August engaged to be married. They all died when an IUD exploded near their vehicle in gusting profits.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

