Transcript for Several people injured due to home explosion in Ohio

tonight. The blast destroying one home damaging several others. Shattering windows. Several people injured and one person did not survive. ABC's Kenneth Moton with the investigation. Reporter: The deadly explosion rocked this east cleveld neighborhood, obliterating this home. The house blew up, two or three of them. Dispatch, it's engine 30. We just seen a large fireball go up. We're checking it out. Reporter: Firefighters racing to put out the flames, this house leveled, others also caught fire. Debris scattered for yards. The roof looks like it was just lifted off the house and taken into the backyard. Be advised, we have people down. We need rescue here. Reporter: Firefighters desperately searched for those trapped under the debris including one woman. You could see her waving and all the neighbors started screaming and hollering, somebody help her, somebody help her. Reporter: Neighbors say first responders reached the woman, but it was too late. Another man suffering major burns was rushed to the hospital. The blast so powerful it tore the sides right off the neighbors homes and sent wood and shattered glass flying causing minor injuries. Reporter: David, residents reported the smell of gas before the blast. Fire officials say the cause is under investigation but at this point they say there were no reported leaks before the explosion. David? Kenneth thank you. Next the heart break and

