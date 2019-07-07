Transcript for 7 people killed in chain reaction accident on a Georgia highway

Time now for our "Index." And the horrific crash on a Georgia interstate. At least seven people were killed in the chain reaction accident. Troopers say a Ford excursion jumped the median, slamming into oncoming traffic. Four people were hospitalized, one is still in critical condition tonight. And the huge World War II bomb triggering mass evacuations in Germany. Experts in Frankfurt today defusing the 1,100-pound American made bomb. Police going door to door to get more than 16,000 people to leave their homes. The explosive discovered at a construction site last month. And a medical headline about music legend Stevie wonder. The singer surprising the audience in London's Hyde park, announcing he'll be taking a break from touring to get a kidney transplant in September. You ain't gotta get no rumors about nothing'. I told you what's up. I'm good. All right? Tens of thousands of concertgoers cheering the 69-year-old American star. Wonder telling fans he has a kidney donor already lined up. And some sad news within our Disney family. Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Disney channel show "Jessie" and the "Descendants" movies has passed away. His family saying the 20-year-old died in his sleep after a seizure related to an ongoing medical condition. Disney chairman and CEO Bob iger tweeting Boyce was filled with so much talent, heart, and life, and far too young to die.

