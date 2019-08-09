Transcript for 2 people killed in a plane crash near Las Vegas

Time now for our "Index." And a deadly plane crash near Las Vegas. At least two people killed, three injured, when a single engine beechcraft Sierra slammed down shortly after takeoff. Officials say the plane had mechanical issues and was attempting to return to Henderson executive airport when it crashed. A bystander helping to rescue those onboard hospitalized with smoke inhalation. And the missing person case turned into a homicide investigation. Police in California arresting Anthony Gumina. His 33-year-old wife Heather reported missing back in July. Last seen driving her car in el Dorado county. Detectives locating what's believed to be the remains of the mother of three. And the hellish scenes unfolding down under. Multiple communities in eastern Australia under threat from raging brush fires. Whole towns ordered to evacuate.

