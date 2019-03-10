At least 7 people killed after World War II vintage bomber crashes

More
A B-17 slammed into a warehouse at Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Conn.
2:27 | 10/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 7 people killed after World War II vintage bomber crashes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:27","description":"A B-17 slammed into a warehouse at Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Conn.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66020746","title":"At least 7 people killed after World War II vintage bomber crashes","url":"/WNT/video/people-killed-world-war-ii-vintage-bomber-crashes-66020746"}