2 people and suspect killed in Walmart parking lot shooting

More
The alleged shooter opened fire on two people in a car in Duncan, Oklahoma, before turning the gun on himself when he was approached by an armed citizen, authorities said.
1:55 | 11/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 people and suspect killed in Walmart parking lot shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:55","description":"The alleged shooter opened fire on two people in a car in Duncan, Oklahoma, before turning the gun on himself when he was approached by an armed citizen, authorities said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67116631","title":"2 people and suspect killed in Walmart parking lot shooting","url":"/WNT/video/people-suspect-killed-walmart-parking-lot-shooting-67116631"}