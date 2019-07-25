1 person dead, 8 injured in bus crash near Seattle airport

More
A Marriot airport shuttle crashed and flipped over onto its side near Sea-Tac International Airport; first responders could be seen in aerial footage treating patients on the scene.
0:17 | 07/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 person dead, 8 injured in bus crash near Seattle airport

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"A Marriot airport shuttle crashed and flipped over onto its side near Sea-Tac International Airport; first responders could be seen in aerial footage treating patients on the scene.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64574265","title":"1 person dead, 8 injured in bus crash near Seattle airport ","url":"/WNT/video/person-dead-injured-bus-crash-seattle-airport-64574265"}