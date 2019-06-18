Transcript for Phoenix, Arizona police release video they say shows family was shoplifting

evening in that police confrontation causing an uproar in Phoenix. Authorities are bracing for possible protests during a community meeting tonight. And this evening, police now releasing this surveillance of the family accused of shoplifting in a store moments before officers surrounded them with guns drawn. ABC's Adrienne Bankert in fee next begin tonight. You're going to Get shot. Reporter: Just days after this controversial encounter with officers sparked outrage, Phoenix police are releasing video from inside this store where they say a family was shoplifting moments before officers drew their guns. The video allegedly shows dravon Ames taking merchandise without paying. The couple's 4-year-old daughter walking to another woman with them who abruptly leaves. The 4-year-old walking out with We paid for the things we were getting and we left, you know, like just normal routine. Reporter: But that video shows no one paying for anything. When I tell you to put your Hands up, you put your hands up. I can't put my hands up. I have a Baby in my arms. Reporter: Minutes later, officers stopping Iesha Harper who is pregnant. When I tell you to do something you Do it. I replay those images of a barrel in my face over and over. Reporter: The couple tells us their kids are traumatized. She's been having nightmares and, like, wetting the bed and she hasn't done that. Reporter: The mayor and police chief have apologized. The couple says nothing justifies how they were treated. The investigation is ongoing. Those officers are on desk duty, though the couple wants them fired. There's a community meeting here tonight to discuss what happened. David? Adrienne, thank you. And overseas this evening,

