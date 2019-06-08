Transcript for Photo of mounted officers leading black man by rope sparks outrage

And next, the shocking imanswer of an arrest in galveston, Texas, tonight, sparking outrage. I shows the suspect being walked through the street, a rope linking his handcuffs to two officers mounted on horses. The police chief is now apologizing tonight, saying the officers showed poor judgment. Here's Steve osunsami. Reporter: This is the disturbing photo that's all over the internet that galveston police are trying to explain tonight. The picture was taken Saturday as police on horseback were arresting 43-year-old Donald Neely. His family says he has a history of mental illness and lives on the streets. I can't imagine what they were thinking to say, we're going to use this today. Reporter: Now, there's video, he is, indeed, being led down the middle of the street by a rope and the many critics tonight say the scene looks straight out of the 1800s. You don't do any -- you don't even do a dog that way. Reporter: All of this started after a call from the galveston park board on the second floor of this building. They say Neely was trespassing and wearing this strange welding mask. In a statement, the police chief says he must apologize to Mr. Neely for this unnecessary embarrassment. I believe our officers showed poor judgment and could have waited for a transport unit. Police say he was being led to a staging area. Neely's daughters tonight say he is off the streets and home with them. David? All right, Steve osunsami. Thank you.

