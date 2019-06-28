Transcript for Pilot practicing landings at airport crashes plane into mobile home

We move on to the deadly plane crash in North Carolina. A small plane slamming into a home. The pilot and a person inside the house was killed. The pilot reported trouble moments before the plane went down. Here is ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: Investigators tonight want to know exactly what sent the small plane into that mobile home. It was so loud, and then all of the sudden we heard an explosion. Reporter: The pilot died, but so did one person in the hope mills, North Carolina area home, just before midnight. But there was a second person in the home. 52-year-old female coming from a house that got impacted by an airplane, and basically took the roof off. But they were pulling somebody out that was alive, and we heard her voice hollering out. Reporter: Investigators say the pilot had been practicing landings at a nearby airport. The pilot reported some kind of control issue or control problem to air traffic control, and no further communications were received. Reporter: While the NTSB leads the investigation, word that the survivor from the house suffered serious injuries. News in the deadly car

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.