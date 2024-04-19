Pilots suspended after allowing passenger in cockpit mid-flight

Two United Airlines pilots have been suspended after the captain let an MLB baseball coach sit in the captain’s seat while the plane was mid-flight, the airline said.

April 19, 2024

