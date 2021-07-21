Pioneer Wally Funk becomes oldest person in space

More
Wally Funk, who was denied the opportunity to go to space by NASA nearly 50 years ago, became the oldest person ever in space at the age of 82 as a part of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin flight.
0:38 | 07/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pioneer Wally Funk becomes oldest person in space

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"Wally Funk, who was denied the opportunity to go to space by NASA nearly 50 years ago, became the oldest person ever in space at the age of 82 as a part of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin flight. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78956102","title":"Pioneer Wally Funk becomes oldest person in space","url":"/WNT/video/pioneer-wally-funk-oldest-person-space-78956102"}