Pioneering dance legend Judith Jamison dies at 81 years old 

Pioneering dance legend Judith Jamison became an international star in the 1960s when she joined the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, later becoming its artistic director. She was 81 years old.

November 10, 2024

