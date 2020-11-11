-
Now Playing: NFL postpones its first game for COVID-19 reasons after 3 players test positive
-
Now Playing: More than half of Americans expected to travel over Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Obamacare appears likely to be upheld in Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: North Dakota’s COVID-19 emergency
-
Now Playing: Voices around the nation
-
Now Playing: Future of the Affordable Care Act
-
Now Playing: How to reverse and refresh your ‘COVID face’
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about a new COVID-19 treatment
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on Affordable Care Act
-
Now Playing: What to know about pancreatic cancer
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court to hear case on Obamacare
-
Now Playing: This turkey snack board will have you trotting right into Thanksgiving season
-
Now Playing: What do the results of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial mean?
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, November 9, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 9, 2020
-
Now Playing: Pfizer announces late-stage trials showed its vaccine likely effective
-
Now Playing: Obamacare in the balance before the Supreme Court
-
Now Playing: Pfizer reveals potential vaccine breakthrough amid presidential transition
-
Now Playing: Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - Defense Secretary Mark Esper out