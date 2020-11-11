5 Pittsburgh Steelers players in isolation

More
The players are in isolation after being in close contact with a teammate who tested positive for COVID-19, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
0:12 | 11/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 5 Pittsburgh Steelers players in isolation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"The players are in isolation after being in close contact with a teammate who tested positive for COVID-19, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74136654","title":"5 Pittsburgh Steelers players in isolation ","url":"/WNT/video/pittsburgh-steelers-players-isolation-74136654"}