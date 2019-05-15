Transcript for No plan to send 120,000 troops to Middle East: Trump

Meanwhile, our Cecilia Vega today asking president trump about that report that the administration was considering sending 120,000 U.S. Troops to the Middle East amid these rising tensions with Iran. How the president answered. Here's Cecilia now. Reporter: Today, we asked president trump about that "New York Times" report, claiming his administration is weighing a plan to send 120,000 troops to the Middle East if Iran strikes U.S. Forces or resumes its nuclear program. Mr. President, are you planning to send 120,000 troops to the Middle East in response to Iran? I think it's fake news, okay? Now, would I do that? Absolutely. But we have not planned for that. Hopefully we're not going to have to plan for that. And if we did that, we'd send a hell of a lot more troops than that. Reporter: 120,000 troops would rival the number of Americans sent to invade Iraq. Today, a senior Iranian official reportedly accused the U.S. Of playing a "Very dangerous game" and attempting to "Drag Iran into an unnecessary war." The boiling point comes one year after the president pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal and amid increasing flareups. On Sunday in the persian gulf, four oil tankers, including two from Saudi Arabia, were attacked at the entrance to the world's most important oil trading route. And American official telling ABC news the initial U.S. Assessment is that Iran or groups supported by Iran placed explosive charges on four of the ships, blowing a five to ten-foot hole in each of them. The U.S. Has deployed a carrier battle group and b-52 bombers to the region. If they do anything, it would be a very bad mistake. If they do anything. I'm hearing little stories about Iran. If they do anything, they will suffer greatly. We'll see what happens with Iran. All right, so, let's get right to Cecilia Vega, here with us in New York tonight. And I understand Iran's supreme leader is weighing? Reporter: He says, in fact, there is not going to be a war. You have just saw that exchange that I had there with the president today. He said he doesn't want to have to send a large deployment of troops into that region, but he says he will if he has to. All right, Cecilia Vega, great to have you in New York.

