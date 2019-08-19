-
Now Playing: 2 people killed, 1 injured when small plane slams into NY home
-
Now Playing: TV reporter dies in stunt plane crash during filming
-
Now Playing: Thieves use sledgehammer in jewelry store robbery
-
Now Playing: 1st day of kindergarten made less scary by the men and women in blue
-
Now Playing: Search for 2 missing firefighters intensifies
-
Now Playing: Plane crashes into a home, killing 1
-
Now Playing: Severe summer storms bringing in damaging winds and torrential rains
-
Now Playing: 2 off-duty firefighters missing after launching fishing boat
-
Now Playing: Mom of missing teen describes daughter's dangerous relationship with alleged stalker
-
Now Playing: K9 'officer' proves he's normal when he's not on the job
-
Now Playing: Brave 9-year-old reveals terrifying moment when shark clamped down on her leg
-
Now Playing: Officials search for clues after newborn baby is found alone in the woods
-
Now Playing: Police take down suspect who allegedly threatened to commit mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Severe summer storms slam East Coast
-
Now Playing: Man charged in Manhattan bomb scare
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia police shooting suspect charged
-
Now Playing: America Strong: A school and town rising from the ashes
-
Now Playing: Far-right activists and counter-protestors clash in Oregon
-
Now Playing: Shootout between alleged bank robbers and deputies in South Carolina