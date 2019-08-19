Plane crashes into a home, killing 1

More
A deadly accident involving a small plane blows right into a residential home near Poughkeepsie, New York.
1:30 | 08/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Plane crashes into a home, killing 1

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:30","description":"A deadly accident involving a small plane blows right into a residential home near Poughkeepsie, New York.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65047194","title":"Plane crashes into a home, killing 1 ","url":"/WNT/video/plane-crashes-home-killing-65047194"}