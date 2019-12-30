Plane crashes into Maryland home

More
A plane has crashed into a home in a Maryland suburb of the nation's capital, killing the pilot but no one was inside the home at the time, said authorities.
1:32 | 12/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Plane crashes into Maryland home

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:32","description":"A plane has crashed into a home in a Maryland suburb of the nation's capital, killing the pilot but no one was inside the home at the time, said authorities. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67972558","title":"Plane crashes into Maryland home","url":"/WNT/video/plane-crashes-maryland-home-67972558"}