Transcript for Plane crashes in the middle of a highway

the plane crashing right off takeoff onto a Maryland highway. Right into a car, crashing into the median. One of its wings sheared off, landing next to that car. Two people on the plane and two people in the car, all of them here's ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: A remarkable scene, a pilot and passenger in the median of a highway having survived this crash. I'm blessed that we're not hurt. I'm still overloaded and we're still running on adrenaline, so -- but we're doing okay. Reporter: The plane's wing slamming into the roof of a car carrying two other men, who were injured, but not seriously. They were taken away pretty quickly and so we're happy to hear that they weren't hurt seriously or anything like that. Reporter: Traffic backed up for miles. The pair telling our affiliate WJLA that they were taking off just east of Washington D.C., had an instrumentation problem and decided to abort. The plane running off the end of the runway at freeway airport and into traffic on the actual freeway. Yeah, I mean, we could have got hit by a tractor trailer. And like you said, the way the plane spun, I think it absorbed a lot of the energy. The remains of the plane were removed and the highway was reopened. The FAA and the NTSB are both now investigating. David? David Kerley tonight. David, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.