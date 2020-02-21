Plane trailed by flames skids down runway at Daytona airport

More
Video recorded Thursday by a witness shows a plane at Daytona Beach International Airport skidding on its belly down a runway as bright orange flames trail behind it.
0:09 | 02/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Plane trailed by flames skids down runway at Daytona airport

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:09","description":"Video recorded Thursday by a witness shows a plane at Daytona Beach International Airport skidding on its belly down a runway as bright orange flames trail behind it.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69111343","title":"Plane trailed by flames skids down runway at Daytona airport","url":"/WNT/video/plane-trailed-flames-skids-runway-daytona-airport-69111343"}