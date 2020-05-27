Playwright and AIDS activist Larry Kramer has died

Kramer, who was 84, forced the country to recognize AIDS as a public health emergency and was a founder of the group Act Up.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Playwright and AIDS activist Larry Kramer has died
Of the looked playwright in aids activist Larry Kramer has died outspoken and a fighter he worked tirelessly to force the country recognize aids as a public health emergency. The founder of the gay men's health crisis and the group act up doctor Anthony found she's saying what you get past the rhetoric he found that Larry Kramer made a lot of sense that he had a heart of gold. He was 84.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

