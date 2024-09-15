Polaris Dawn mission ends successfully

The Space-X capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico after a five-day trip that took its passengers further from Earth than anyone has traveled since NASA's Apollo missions half a century ago.

September 15, 2024

