Transcript for Police announce person of interest in missing Utah student case

break in the search for that missing student in Utah, vanishing after taking a rideshare from the airport. Police questioning a person of interest, searching his home. What shorts discovered inside. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Tonight, a ten-day-old case that seemed to go cold, now heating up. Detectives serving search warrants Wednesday in the case of missing 23-year-old college senior, Mackenzie Lueck. Carrying out bags of evidence, just five miles from the park where Lueck was dropped off, meeting someone at 3:00 A.M., then vanishing. No arrests have been made. However, the owner of the residence where we served the warrant last night is a person of interest. Reporter: Police say over the weekend someone gave away a mattress and a box spring at that residence and someone with the homeowner's name posted this online ad, giving away a mattress and a box spring for free. We ask that those who took those mattresses or box springs please contact the Salt Lake City police department. Reporter: Investigators now scouring her digital footprint, including cell phones, texting and dying apps. We thank Clayton for that We head overseas to the deadly emergency landing on a siberian runway. Take a look at this. A pilot and a flight mechanic, they were skilled when the passenger plane skidded onto the

