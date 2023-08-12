Police take down and arrest wrong man in Kenosha

Kenosha Police say the officers also deployed pepper spray on Jermelle English Junior, who was mistaken for a hit-and-run suspect.

August 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live