Police bodycam footage of Devon Bailey's death gives rise to more questions

More
The Bailey family's lawyer says the 19-year-old black man, who was shot in the back while running from police and died at a hospital later on, was unarmed.
1:28 | 08/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police bodycam footage of Devon Bailey's death gives rise to more questions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"The Bailey family's lawyer says the 19-year-old black man, who was shot in the back while running from police and died at a hospital later on, was unarmed.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65000965","title":"Police bodycam footage of Devon Bailey's death gives rise to more questions","url":"/WNT/video/police-bodycam-footage-devon-baileys-death-rise-questions-65000965"}