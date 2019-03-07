Transcript for Police bodycam footage shows officers asking man to put down knife

We'll turn next to the chilling police confrontation in Athens, Georgia. It was all captured on police body cameras. Two officers heard begging a knife-wielding man to put down his weapon. The man tells him "Just do it," he then grabs one of their weapons. The officer shoots and kills him. Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. And we do want to warn you, this video is disturbing. Reporter: It was a dangerous call from the start. Reports of this man armed with a knife acting erratically. And as the police body camera footage unfolds, the encounter quickly escalates. Put the knife down. Reporter: The officers literally beg 23-year-old Aaron Hong to stop moving in their direction. Put it down man, please. Reporter: But Hong appears to want the officers to shoot him. Do it! Reporter: He dashes toward one of the officers. Seven shots fired. But it's not over. Again, Hong demands to be shot. Do it! Reporter: Hong overpowers the officer. Here you see him reaching for the officer's gun. He's gone for my gun! Reporter: It's all over in less than three minutes. Hong is fatally shot. The local police chief said his officers were put in an impossible situation. I want people to be able to see exactly what the officers were confronting. Reporter: The police chief said he's releasing these tapes so quickly because he wants the world to see his officers had no choice but to take a life and that they did so reluctantly.

