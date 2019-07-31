Transcript for Police bodycam video captures harrowing Iowa river rescue

rushing river in Des Moines, Iowa. Police officers fighting to rescue two people whose raft had capsized, the surging waters plunging them back under. Here's ABC's Alex Perez with the body cam tonight. Hold the light. Hold the light. Reporter: The harrowing rescue captured on police body cam video. Don't let go. Reporter: Watch as brave officers in Des Moines, Iowa, battle a raging river to get two people to safety, their raft capsizing. Using a rope, you can hear the officers struggling to hold on. Get your head up! Give me some room. Don't pull me! Give me some. Reporter: The man and woman in the turbulent waters near a dam desperately yelling for help until police arrived. Raft upside down and people stuck under the raft. Hey, hey, hey, stop, stop, she's under. Reporter: You can see the powerful current at the officer's feet. After a few nerve-wracking minutes -- Get her, get her, get her. Reporter: The officers finally pulling them out of the water. David, a good samaritan was trying to help before officers survived. Thankfully, those two people are okay. As for the officers involved, they dried off and went right back to work that night. Alex Perez, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.