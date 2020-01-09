Police say a couple kidnapped 1-year-old baby at gunpoint

Baby Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barerra was kidnapped from his stroller Saturday when a man with a gun threatened his mother. Mateo was later rescued and returned to his mother.
0:24 | 09/01/20

Comments
Transcript for Police say a couple kidnapped 1-year-old baby at gunpoint

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"0:24","description":"Baby Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barerra was kidnapped from his stroller Saturday when a man with a gun threatened his mother. Mateo was later rescued and returned to his mother.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72759198","title":"Police say a couple kidnapped 1-year-old baby at gunpoint","url":"/WNT/video/police-couple-kidnapped-year-baby-gunpoint-72759198"}