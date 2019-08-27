Police defend use of force during Hong Kong demonstrations

More
As protesters charged with bricks and sticks, police fired a warning shot using live ammunition for the first time since the protests began.
1:43 | 08/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police defend use of force during Hong Kong demonstrations

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:43","description":"As protesters charged with bricks and sticks, police fired a warning shot using live ammunition for the first time since the protests began.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65207595","title":"Police defend use of force during Hong Kong demonstrations","url":"/WNT/video/police-defend-force-hong-kong-demonstrations-65207595"}