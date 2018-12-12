Police enter burning apartment building in rescue caught on video

One officer threw his baton to smash a second-floor window as a young boy jumped into waiting arms.
0:16 | 12/12/18

Police enter burning apartment building in rescue caught on video
Two B index of other news tonight the dramatic fire rescue and bolt springs Texas police were trying to save a mother and son trapped inside a burning apartment building. An officer throwing his baton to smash a second floor window the young boy didn't jumping into the officer's arms. Firefighters rescuing his mother to everyone survived.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

