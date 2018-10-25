Transcript for Police and good Samaritans rescue women from burning car

To the index of other news tonight the fiery car rescue in north Brunswick New Jersey officer Anthony Torres running to the scene two women. Trapped after crashing into a tree the officer in good samaritans pull in the pastor out through the window. And cutting the driver seat belt to get her out as flames spread the front car.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.