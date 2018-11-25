Police hunt for 2 suspects who set off fireworks on a porch as a prank

More
No injuries were reported in the central New Jersey incident.
0:16 | 11/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police hunt for 2 suspects who set off fireworks on a porch as a prank

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59409240,"title":"Police hunt for 2 suspects who set off fireworks on a porch as a prank","duration":"0:16","description":"No injuries were reported in the central New Jersey incident. ","url":"/WNT/video/police-hunt-suspects-set-off-fireworks-porch-prank-59409240","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.