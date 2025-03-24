Police: "Incendiary" devices found at Tesla dealership in Texas

The FBI launched a new task force to investigate attacks aimed at Tesla dealerships and charging stations, including an incident in Austin where multiple incendiary devices were found at a dealership.

March 24, 2025

