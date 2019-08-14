Police investigating motive in deadly rush hour traffic stop gun battle

Officer Andrew Moye had pulled over Aaron Luther's pickup truck when Luther allegedly pulled out a long gun and started firing, killing Moye and injuring two other officers, police said.
2:24 | 08/14/19

