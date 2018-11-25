Transcript for Police kill 21-year-old believing he was a suspect in Alabama mall shooting

Next we turn to the deadly mixup back here at home at an Alabama mall. Police killing a 21-year-old who they believed shot two people later saying he wasn't the suspect after all. Tonight his grieving parents are speaking out asking for the body cam video to be released. Here's ABC's Lindsey Davis. Bleeding out dieing. Reporter: Tonight a family in mourning and an empassioned plea for justice for a son that was gunned down in an Alabama mall. No family should have to ever go through this. He loved people. He was not a killer. Reporter: The victim's family is now demanding police release all body cam footage from that night after police initially announced their son as a suspect in the shootings. 21-year-old known as E.J. The family demands transparency. They demand that all the videos be released. Reporter: After videos surfaced of people running and ducking from gunfire. Everybody out. Out now. Reporter: Police issued a statement saying Bradford Jr. Was the shooter. Less than 24 hours later police retracted the statement saying they had the wrong man. You didn't see no gun and you shot my son in the head. You let my son bleed out. Bradford briefly trained with the army. The family's attorney said Bradford was licensed to carry a concealed firearm and had a gun when the shooting broke out. He died hours after his mother saw him that thanks giving morning. Protestors came out in support of Bradford at the mall where he was gunned down saying this is about much more than the gun. When it's a young black man, it's always a confusing situation. At what point do we say enough is enough, that your training, your policy is broken? Reporter: According to the family, witnesses have come forward saying E.J. Was trying to waive people away from the shooter. They believe the video will confirm this. No additional comment at the time from the Hoover police. Lindsey Davis reporting for us. Thank you. Next to the race for senate

