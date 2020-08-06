Transcript for Ex-police officer charged in George Floyd’s death faces judge

And good evening tonight from Houston, as we begin another week together. And as a community says good-bye to a native son. George Floyd who has become a face of a movement for justice and change in this country. Tonight here, we talked with so many parents who brought children, to nurses who are also working in the mild of this ndemic, and still, they thought it was important they come here today. And today, as we come on, the new case, the new video released just a short time ago, a knee to the neck and now an officer charged with manslaughter. George Floyd's casket escorted into the fountain of praise church here in Houston today. Mournes passing by in single file, socially distancing. Among them, Texas governor Greg Abbott. And many, many families, parents with small children. Diverse ages, diverse backgrounds, waiting outside in the searing heat, well into the 90s here. And former vice president Joe Biden here in Houston to pay his respects, too. The image of him with George Floyd's little girl. All of this amid new developments as we come on the air. In Minneapolis, former police officer Derek chauvin appearing before a judge to face murder charges. And now that new case eye mentioned from New Mexico, an officer with his knee to a man's neck. Tonight, that officer has now been charged in his death. ABC's Alex Perez leads us off from Minneapolis. Reporter: Tonight, fired Minneapolis police officer Derek chauvin facing murder charges, making his first appearance in court. Video in an Orange jumpsuit and blue face mask. The prosecutor laying out the second degree murder case against chauvin, saying he placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as he "Went limp." The judge setting bail at $1.25 million. The three other officers, tou Thao, J. Alexander keung and Thomas lane, all charged with aiding and abetting chauvin. Tonight, lane's lawyer placing the blame on chauvin, the veteran officer, saying lane had only been on the job, four days. Was he afraid of chauvin? He relied on his 20 years experienced officer. And he thought this man knew what he was doing. My client did exactly what he was supposed to do. Followed the experienced officer's advice. Reporter: Across the country, more officers accused of excessive force facing charges. In New Mexico today, a white police officer charged with involuntary manslaughter, after using a neck restraint that prosecutors say led to the death of a hispanic man back in February. In Fairfax, Virginia -- No! Reporter: A white house officer arrested for assault after body camera video showed him using a stun gun on an unarmed black man, putting his knees on the man's back. The man yelling, "I can't breathe." All the officers involved placed on administrativeley. Now, growing calls to defund our outright abolish police departments. Defunding meaning diverting some funds from police, to other social programs. The controversial issue coming to a boiling point in Minneapolis. The city's mayor confronted by protesters at the site of Floyd's killing. I know there needs to be deep-seeded structural reform in terms of how the department operates. The systemic and racist system needs to be revamped. Reporter: But the crowd pressing him for more answers. We don't want no more police. Is that clear? We don't want people with guns toting around in our community, shooting us down. It is a yes or a no. Will you defund the Minneapolis police department? I do not support the full abolition of police. Reporter: The Minneapolis city council it intends to dismantle the police department, calling it beyond reform. Just moments ago, the mayor announcing a new coalition to provide more economic inclusion for people of color to help the city move forward. George Floyd moved to Minneapolis for a fresh start. In honoring his memory and generations of black people who have been victimized before him, we will rebuild as a stronger, more equitable and more inclusive city. Reporter: Other cities also announcing plans to partially defund the police. New York City shifting NYPD funds to youth programs. L.A. Cutting $150 million from its police budget. And Alex Perez is with us. We know all four officers charged in Floyd's death remain behind bars tonight? Reporter: Yeah, David, they're all in custody. Chauvin faces up to 75 years behind bars. And those three other officers could face up to 50 years in prison.

