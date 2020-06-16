Police officer makes incredible cliffside water rescue after attempted suicide

A San Diego police officer responded to a call that a car sped off the face of Sunset Cliffs, repelled down and saved the father, who intentionally drove over the cliff, and his two daughters inside.
0:16 | 06/16/20

