Police officer saves unresponsive baby on the side of the road

More
The officer was unable to revive the infant so instead raced him to the hospital in his patrol car.
0:12 | 05/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police officer saves unresponsive baby on the side of the road

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55083202,"title":"Police officer saves unresponsive baby on the side of the road","duration":"0:12","description":"The officer was unable to revive the infant so instead raced him to the hospital in his patrol car. ","url":"/WNT/video/police-officer-saves-unresponsive-baby-side-road-55083202","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.