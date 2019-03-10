Police release body camera video in controversial horseback arrest

More
Officers in Galveston, Texas, can be heard discussing how the public will view the scene as they tie a rope to the hands of the black suspect and march him through the city.
1:22 | 10/03/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police release body camera video in controversial horseback arrest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"Officers in Galveston, Texas, can be heard discussing how the public will view the scene as they tie a rope to the hands of the black suspect and march him through the city.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66020954","title":"Police release body camera video in controversial horseback arrest","url":"/WNT/video/police-release-body-camera-video-controversial-horseback-arrest-66020954"}