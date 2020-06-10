Police release video of an attempted kidnapping in Rhode Island

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man believed to have attempted kidnapping a 9-year-old girl. The suspect forced her into his car and later dropped her off near the same area.
10/06/20

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

