Police rescue 2 children trapped in wrecked car

More
After a mother and three children were in a car accident in Ohio, officers were able to safely free the 4-year-old and 5-year-old who were trapped in the overturned vehicle.
0:20 | 09/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police rescue 2 children trapped in wrecked car

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"After a mother and three children were in a car accident in Ohio, officers were able to safely free the 4-year-old and 5-year-old who were trapped in the overturned vehicle. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72782144","title":"Police rescue 2 children trapped in wrecked car","url":"/WNT/video/police-rescue-children-trapped-wrecked-car-72782144"}