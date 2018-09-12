Transcript for Police search for a possible serial arsonist in Washington state

We turn to the search for a mystery arsonist in Washington state. Nearly half a dozen fires under investigation. The latest incident, a kingdom hall outside of Seattle. Authorities say a fire was deliberately set, and believe somebody may be targeting the jehovah's witnesses group. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, the hunt intensifying for this hooded man police say could be behind a rash of arsons targeting jehovah's witness houses of worship. Makes you feel really ill about somebody who has some sort of animosity towards any religion. Reporter: Investigators zeroing in on surveillance video capturing that suspect apparently sparking this fire at a kingdom hall in western Washington state in March. This man seen here buying fireplace logs back in July, now considered a person of interest. It's obviously someone or some persons that are definitely disgruntled with the jehovah's witness kingdom hall in Thurston county. Reporter: This blaze incinerating another church in the area on Friday. Why is this specific religion being targeted? Why are these churches being targeted? Reporter: The latest in a spate of nearly half a dozen so-called hate crimes including arson fires, gunshots, and a suspicious device this year at jehovah's witness houses of worship, all in the same county. We're actively looking to solve the previous crimes. Also, we're looking for citizens to come forward. Reporter: The community, now on edge. It's devastating, but it's just a building. So, everybody is safe. Reporter: As the ATF and local authorities search for the culprit. Tom, no one was hurt. But the community is calling it devastating. Authorities are offering $36,000 in rewards for any information. Tom? Erielle, thank you.

