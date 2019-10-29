Transcript for Police search for teen in Virginia woods after sighting

There is news tonight in the manhunt for a missing 14-year-old girl from Virginia. Authorities a short time ago confirming a sighting of the teen and the suspect. Here's ABC's linsey Davis. Reporter: Tonight, an all-out manhunt in the Virginia woods after a confirmed sighting of missing 14-year-old Isabel hicks and Bruce lynch, her 33-year-old suspected abductor. When Isabel was spotted, she appeared to be unharmed, which was good to hear, and hopefully she'll stay that way. Reporter: It's the first time Isabel's been seen since he vanished from here home more than a week ago. A resident calling police after spotting the pair just after 9:00 last night. They then ran off into the woods. Police say they were wearing dark or camouflage clothing and lynch has changed his appearance, now clean shaven. Search teams quickly set up a perimeter, hoping to without success. There's a high probability that they haven't gone far, they've just gone back into hiding. Reporter: Police say that lynch may be carrying a handgun and his family says that in the past, he's expressed suicidal thoughts. All right, linsey Davis, thank you.

