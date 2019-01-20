Transcript for Police speak to Prince Philip 2 days after his traffic accident

And from England, police say they had a talk with prince Philip about his driving. It wasn't about the traffic accident from Thursday. He was back on the road on Saturday, and not wearing a beat belt. And that's against the law. Here's Julia Macfarlane from London tonight. Reporter: Tonight, new photographs of prince Philip behind the wheel of a brand-new land rover just days after a crash involving two women and a 9-month-old baby. It was a horrendous accident. Reporter: As questions linger about whether or not it's safe for the 97-year-old royal to continue driving, the latest photos seemingly show him driving without a seat belt -- an offense in the uk punishable with a fine. Norfolk police confirm to ABC that they had spoken to the duke, saying, "We are aware of the photographs. Suitable words have been given to the driver in line with our standard response." Sources tell ABC news the duke passed an eye exam following the accident and a Buckingham palace spokesman said, "A full message of support was sent to both the driver and the passenger." However, Emma fairweather, who suffered a broken wrist in the crash, tells the "Mirror" on Sunday she's unhappy with the palace's response. A palace liaison officer contacting her to say the queen and the duke "Wished to be remembered by her." Buckingham palace awaits the results of the police investigation to determine who was to blame for Thursday's collision. If the prince is found to be at fault, he may be asked to surrender his license. Julia, thank you.

