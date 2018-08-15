Transcript for Police use stun gun on 87-year-old grandmother in Georgia

In Georgia tonight outrage mounting after an 87 year old grandmother was teased by police Martha Elber Shara was cutting down the lines. Police called to a trespassing report the caller telling police the woman didn't seem threatening. She doesn't speak English. When she would not drop the knife she was using to cut the flowers police deployed the taser the police chief is defending the move tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.