Police name suspect in 2017 murder of 2 teen girls in Delphi, Indiana

Nearly 6 years after the murder of 2 teen girls in Delphi, Indiana, police have finally named their suspect, 50-year-old Richard Allen, who has now been charged with two counts of murder.

