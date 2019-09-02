Transcript for Political crises sweep the state of Virginia

And good evening. Thanks for joinings on on this Saturday. I'm Tom llamas. And we begin tonight with the new developments on the political crisis in the state of Virginia. Embattled governor Ralph Northam still not stepping down, but breaking his silence after last week's news conference, where he admitted to appearing in blackface back in 1984. He attended a state trooper's funeral service today. That scandal sparked by th racist photo he says wasn't him ending up on his yearbook page. With lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax also refusing to budge from office. Nearly all of Virginia democratic leaders and lawmakers and the 2020 presidential candidates intensify their calls for him to go. Ax's Zachary kiesch STA off. Reporter: For the first time in seven chaotic days, governo Ralph Northam emerging from seclusion, paying his respects at the funeral of a fallen officer. Tonight, the governor also breaking his silence. In an interview with the "Washington post" saying, he refuses to resign for admitting to wearing blackface and the racist photo that appears on his yearbook page. It was offensive, racist and able. Reporter: Adding, the "Humbling" experience better positions him to push an agenda of racial reconciliation. He went on to recount an unnamed black lawmaker who explained to him that a white person who makes a mistake gets a second chance, while a black person might not, saying, it helped "To better understand why someone of white privilege has the opies they have when an African American doesn't." I used just a little bit of shoe Polish to put on my cheeks. The reason I used a very little bit, you cannot get shoe Polish off. Reporter: At last week's press conference I asked why someone, who grew up in the south and is the governor of Virginia, wouldn't already understand these issues. Do you think as a grown adult that it's problematic that you need to have it explained to you that blackface is offensive? No. You know, I'm not a person of color and people of color perience different things, it cts them different ways. Reporter: Tonight, the man in line to succeed Northam, lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax, now being accused of sexual assault by two women. Fairfax has been given an ultimatum -- resign or face impeachment. The articles of impeachment under theonstitution are very clear. High crimes and misdem this clearly meets that threshold. Reporter: The second alleged victim to come forward, Meredith Watson, claiming Fairfax raped her when the two were classmates at duke university nearly two decades ago. He was drinking, she wasn't drinking. She knew things were changing when he got up and locked the door, turned out the light, raped her. Reporter: Her attorney releasing an e-mail she says Watson sent to a friend in 2016 claiming Fairfax raped her. The lieutenant governor denies the allegation, saying, "It is demonstrably false. I have never forced myself on anyone, ever." Any messages for the citizens of Virginia? We'll have our say. I'm confident in the truth. All right, Zachary joins us live from Richmond. That Virginia delegate saying he'll introduce the articles of the impeachment against lieutenant governor Fairfax on Monday. But is that expected to go anywhere? Tom, critics of impeachment that according to the Virginia constitution it has to be for crimes committed in the office. That's just one option. It can also include misdemeanors or high crimes. His advisers tell us he has no plans of stepping down. So this looks like it will move

