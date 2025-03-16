Pope Francis celebrates mass in hospital chapel, shares photo 

The Vatican on Sunday released the first picture of Pope Francis in more than a month. It was shared alongside news that the pontiff concelebrated mass at a chapel in the hospital overseeing his care.

March 16, 2025

