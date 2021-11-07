Transcript for Pope Francis makes 1st appearance since surgery

To Rome now, and pope Francis, making his first public appearance since surgery one week ago. Greeting the faithful from his hospital balcony. At the exact time that he usually gives his weekly blessing from the Vatican. Maggie Rulli is there. Reporter: Tonight, our first glimpse of pope Francis, exactly one week since his surgery. Delivering his Sunday blessing from this tenth floor hospital balcony here in Rome. Smiling down on the crowd below, to cheers of "Viva il papa," long live the pope. You can hear their cheers. The pope has just walked out onto the balcony behind me, take a look. There is so much joy in the crowd. The pope looked well, standing on his own, his voice powerful. Thanking people for their prayers this week and calling for free health care for all. Beside him, children with cancer, who are also patients at the hospital. After the blessing, the pontiff, in his wheelchair, greeting doctors, nurses, and other patients lining the halls. Outside the hospital, we meet Ellen Beardsley and her two daughters. On vacation in Rome from Washington state, they say it was important the pope kept his Sunday tradition. It's a good message for all of us that we just -- just keep going on. We've all had a hard time the past year. Reporter: The Vatican says 84-year-old pope has been recovering on schedule, is able to walk around the hallway, and is starting to get back to work. He's expected to be released from the hospital in the coming days. Linsey? Maggie, thank you.

