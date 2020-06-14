3 of most populous states hit record highs for coronavirus cases

More
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn of lockdowns if cases rise drastically, fearing reopening happened too early.
3:33 | 06/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 of most populous states hit record highs for coronavirus cases

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:33","description":"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn of lockdowns if cases rise drastically, fearing reopening happened too early.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71240497","title":"3 of most populous states hit record highs for coronavirus cases","url":"/WNT/video/populous-states-hit-record-highs-coronavirus-cases-71240497"}