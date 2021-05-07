-
Now Playing: Biden returns to DC after traveling across country to promote vaccine efforts
-
Now Playing: Pope Francis to have scheduled surgery
-
Now Playing: President, first lady celebrate July 4th
-
Now Playing: Millions of American’s celebrate July 4th weekend
-
Now Playing: Officials prepare for demolition of Surfside Champlain tower
-
Now Playing: Man crashes into Washington monument barrier
-
Now Playing: Danger warning over fireworks
-
Now Playing: President’s speech celebrates Independence Day
-
Now Playing: Surfside condo demolition scheduled for overnight
-
Now Playing: Steeplejack films on top of Chrysler Building
-
Now Playing: Fireworks prematurely discharge in Ocean City
-
Now Playing: Florida officials give update on Surfside tragedy
-
Now Playing: Exclusive: On the ground in Afghanistan amidst final US troop withdrawal
-
Now Playing: Get vaccinated, win a lottery. Don't get vaccinated, win a death lottery: Governor
-
Now Playing: Car crashes into Washington Monument barrier
-
Now Playing: Weather threat pauses search and rescue efforts at site of Florida building collapse
-
Now Playing: A salute to the women in the US National Guard
-
Now Playing: July 4 is a draw for those on the hunt for bargains